Issues with 911 service are being reported in North Dakota for a second time this month.
State Radio dispatchers were notified Monday morning about Verizon callers experiencing connectivity issues when dialing 911 in areas of western North Dakota, according to the state Emergency Services department. People reported that their calls were dropped or that they were notified that all circuits were busy. Similar problems were reported statewide on April 9.
The issues have not delayed the dispatching of emergency responders.
Callers who experience issues with 911 can use the State Radio administrative line at 701-328-9921.