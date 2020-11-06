911 issues remedied in a couple of hours

Audio problems that affected some 911 calls in the state Thursday evening were remedied in a couple of hours.

Dispatchers at the Department of Emergency Services dispatch center were able to hear callers but callers could not hear dispatchers, spokesman Eric Jensen said. Dispatchers by protocol initiate a call back when they experience such problems or when a call is interrupted. Both parties had full audio when those calls were made.

No calls went unanswered, Jensen said.

Calls were routed to an administrative line once the department was alerted. The audio issues were corrected around 7 p.m. and no problems were experienced overnight, Jensen said.

Some public safety answering points around the state experienced similar problems earlier in the day, Jensen said.

