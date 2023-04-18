Issues that resulted in Verizon callers in areas of western North Dakota being unable to reach 911 have been resolved.

The problems surfaced Monday. People reported that their calls were dropped or that they were notified that all circuits were busy.

"State Radio, in addition to several other western dispatch centers, have been working with third-party vendors and the N.D. Association of Counties to test communications, and systems have been working correctly since 10 p.m. Monday," the state Emergency Services department said in a statement Tuesday.

The dispatch centers included the Central Dakota Communications Center in Bismarck.

Similar problems were reported statewide on April 9. The issues did not delay the dispatching of emergency responders.