Officials on Sunday were working to fix issues with 911 service across North Dakota.
People calling 911 reported that their calls were dropped or that they were notified that all circuits were busy. State Radio dispatchers were still able to receive location and phone number information from callers, so they could call them back. The problems did not delay the dispatching of emergency responders.
People were asked to use the State Radio administrative line at 701-328-9921 if unable to connect using 911.