74-turbine Wind farm proposed near Wishek

A new wind farm is planned near Wishek in south-central North Dakota.

The state Public Service Commission has scheduled a hearing in late June for Badger Wind, a project under development by Orsted Onshore North America. The commission is tasked with permitting wind farm locations.

The wind farm would be built west of town and consist of 74 turbines for a capacity of 250 megawatts. Its output would be comparable to powering 70,000 homes, according to the company.

The developer hopes to start construction in September and finish just over a year later in October 2023. The project would cost an estimated $390, according to Badger's application.

Badger was still looking for an entity to purchase the wind farm’s output when it filed its application with the PSC in February.

The hearing is slated for 9:30 a.m. June 28 at the Wishek Civic Center, 715 1st Ave. S. in Wishek.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

