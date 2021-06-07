$70 million set aside for Career and Technical Education

The 2021 North Dakota Legislature approved $70 million in COVID-19 relief money to be used for Career and Technical Education centers.

Now, the state Career and Technical Education board is working on criteria for granting that money.

"We want to make sure that the programs offered in these new CTE facilities align with workforce needs, and align with what the students are desiring," state Career and Technical Education Director Wayde Sick told Prairie Public. "We want to make sure there is post-secondary partnerships, so students can be awarded dual credit, and college-age students have access to those facilities."

Sick said the facilities should also be open to those already in the workforce.

"Let's allow employers to have access to it, so they can train their employees up," Sick said.

Sick said the board wants to get some of the money out the door as soon as possible, but have enough still available for future applications.