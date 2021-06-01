7-year-old finds 1982 McClusky class ring in lake

A 7-year-old’s love of science and rock collecting led to the discovery over the weekend of a class ring that’s been missing for 39 years.

Isadora “Izzy” Rose noticed the shiny object as she looked for rocks in ankle-deep water at New Johns Lake, a favorite camping spot for the Bismarck family. She knew it was a ring but didn’t understand the significance of a class ring until her mother, Robin Rose, explained it to her. Robin Rose posted photos of the ring -- from McClusky High School and 1982 -- on Facebook. The responses identifying the ring’s owner were quicker than she expected.

“It didn’t take more than half an hour,” Robin Rose said.

The ring belonged to Kerry Helm, who died a few years ago. His wife, Cheryl Helm, of McClusky, drove to the lake after several of Kerry Helm’s friends identified the ring from the Facebook photos. The two knew each other in high school but weren’t dating at the time.

Helm went to the lake to see if it really was Kerry's class ring, and discovered it was.

"His initials are on it," she said in a Facebook post. "This is so crazy. Thanks to a little young lady we have a piece of him."