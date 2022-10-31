6 DUI arrests in Wiilliston enforcement effort

Four drivers were arrested for DUI during a sobriety checkpoint in Williston on Saturday.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol, Williams County Sheriff's Office and Williston Police Department conducted the checkpoint from 9-11 p.m. on 26th Street West in Williston. Seven drivers were tested for impairment.
Authorities also made one arrest for drug possession, one for fake ID and one for open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
A "saturation patrol" following the checkpoint resulted in two more DUI arrests and an additional drug arrest, according to the Patrol.
The effort was part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.