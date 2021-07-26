6,000 deer licenses still available in North Dakota; applications start Wednesday

Hunters who don't have a license for North Dakota's fall deer gun season still have a chance to get one.
More than 6,000 antlerless licenses are still available, in 18 hunting units, according to the state Game and Fish Department. They'll be issued on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 8 a.m. Central time Wednesday.
Residents and nonresidents who have not already received a lottery or landowner license are eligible to apply online at gf.nd.gov. More information on units and available licenses is at https://gf.nd.gov/news/4837.
Hunters who want to buy additional licenses will be able to do so beginning at 8 a.m. CDT on Aug. 18. At that time, any remaining antlerless licenses will be issued as a concurrent season license, which can be used during the archery season with a bow; the deer gun season with a bow, rifle or muzzleloader; or during the muzzleloader season with a muzzleloader. Youth who are under age 14 at the end of the calendar year will be issued a concurrent season license for archery only.
There is no limit on the number of concurrent season licenses a hunter can purchase. Hunters with concurrent season licenses are restricted to the type of antlerless deer printed on the license and must stay in the unit to which the license is assigned.
The state this year made 72,200 deer gun season licenses available. It's the sixth consecutive year of an increase and the highest level of licenses in 10 years. More than 79,000 people applied for a lottery license, in addition to over 12,400 gratis applicants, according to Game and Fish.
North Dakota’s 2021 deer gun season opens Nov. 5 at noon and continues through Nov. 21. Chronic wasting disease restrictions exist in numerous deer hunting units. Violators could be fined $200. For details go to https://gf.nd.gov/gnf/regulations/docs/cwd/proc-cwd-2021.pdf.
Deer hunting is a multimillion-dollar contributor to North Dakota's economy annually. Each hunter spends hundreds of dollars daily and averages nearly five days in the field, according to Game and Fish and state Tourism Division data.