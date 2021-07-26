6,000 deer licenses still available in North Dakota; applications start Wednesday

Hunters who don't have a license for North Dakota's fall deer gun season still have a chance to get one.

More than 6,000 antlerless licenses are still available, in 18 hunting units, according to the state Game and Fish Department. They'll be issued on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 8 a.m. Central time Wednesday.

Residents and nonresidents who have not already received a lottery or landowner license are eligible to apply online at gf.nd.gov. More information on units and available licenses is at https://gf.nd.gov/news/4837.

Hunters who want to buy additional licenses will be able to do so beginning at 8 a.m. CDT on Aug. 18. At that time, any remaining antlerless licenses will be issued as a concurrent season license, which can be used during the archery season with a bow; the deer gun season with a bow, rifle or muzzleloader; or during the muzzleloader season with a muzzleloader. Youth who are under age 14 at the end of the calendar year will be issued a concurrent season license for archery only.