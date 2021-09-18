50-year car, tractor collection at auction near Scranton

“It’s a good driver,” he said. “We like to put the top down and let the wind go through our hair.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rosalie’s top picks have more sentimental value. She likes the 1929 Model A because that’s what she learned in and drove to country school. But the family’s 1964 Mercury is still her favorite.

“The boys were raised in it during that time,” she said.

Both have fond memories of a Chevrolet pickup made in 1954, the same year they were married.

“I had my eye on it,” Neil said. “She talked (the owner) into it, brought it home and gave it to me for my 80th birthday.”

Letting go of the collection will be difficult. Rosalie said she’ll miss the rides to church, and Neil struggled to schedule the auction.

“It’s going to be hard to see them go,” he said. “We don’t know where they’re going but we’ll find out.”

The Krinkes value the friendships they’ve made over the years as they traveled to auctions and car shows. Cars are a part of the nation’s history, he said, and he hopes car clubs and the hobby of collecting can continue with a new generation.

“It teaches you a lot of things,” he said.