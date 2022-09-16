4 Guard soldiers recognized for lifesaving efforts

Four North Dakota National Guard soldiers have been recognized for helping save the life of a brigadier general who suffered a medical emergency.
Col. Todd Schaffer, of Carrington; Col. Brian Keller, of Dickinson; Maj. Annie Gerhardt, of Devils Lake; and Maj. Waylon Tomac, of New Salem, recently were presented with the Guard's Woodrow W. Keeble “Je Suis Pret” (I am Ready) Award.
The four soldiers took action when Brig. Gen. Jon Erickson, North Dakota Army Component commander, suffered cardiac arrest during a military ceremony at Bismarck’s Raymond J. Bohn Armory on April 9. They performed CPR and used an automated external defibrillator. Erickson made a full recovery.
The award is named for Master Sgt. Woodrow Wilson Keeble, a North Dakota National Guard member who served in World War II and the Korean War. He was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor, the nation's most prestigious military decoration, and the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award, considered the state's highest honor.