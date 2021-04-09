 Skip to main content
4 finalists named in Williston State College president search
4 finalists named in Williston State College president search

A search committee has named four finalists for Williston State College president following on-campus interviews.

The finalists are:

  • Joshua Baker, vice president of instruction, Pikes Peak Community College, Colorado
  • Clark Harris, vice president of academic affairs and special assistant to the president, Laramie County Community College, Wyoming
  • Bernell Hirning, regional associate vice president, National University, California
  • Scott Molander, co-founder of Hat World Inc. and former CEO of Lids Sports Group, Indiana

The State Board of Higher Education will conduct final interviews at Williston State College on April 29. President John Miller plans to retire in June.

