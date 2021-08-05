$35M settlement proposed for largest oil field spill in North Dakota history

The pipeline manufacturer recommended that one of its representatives be on-site for installations, but several parts of the Summit line were installed without one, including the part of the line where the spill happened, according to court documents. After the line was installed, Summit conducted pressure tests on it in 2014 but not at a high enough pressure as indicated by Fiberspar specifications.

“Pressure tests are intended to ensure that the material has not been damaged in installation and to otherwise confirm the pipe’s integrity,” the civil complaint says.

Inspection reports identified leaks and blowouts in the line and its fittings that required repair. The reports attributed the issues to “faulty pipe” or “faults in the pipe,” as well as to rocks pushing up against the pipe that had damaged it during the installation process, according to the complaint.

It "cannot be known with certainty" that the pipe's weakness was the result of negligent installation, but that "had the potential to be a cause or contributing cause to the blow out," the joint factual statement says.