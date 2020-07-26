3-vehicle crash on Grant Marsh bridge injures 4 people

A three-vehicle crash on the Grant Marsh Bridge on Interstate 94 between Bismarck and Mandan injured four people.
The incident occurred in the eastbound lanes about 4 p.m. Sunday, the Highway Patrol reported. A pickup truck driven by an 18-year-old Mandan man stalled on the bridge. A car driven by a 20-year-old Mandan woman slowed to change lanes and pass the stalled truck, and was rear-ended by another pickup driven by a 22-year-old man from Newport, Wash. The car then rear-ended the stalled pickup.
All three drivers were injured, along with a 22-year-old Mandan man who was a passenger in the car. They all were taken to a Bismarck hospital. None of the injuries was considered life-threatening, according to the patrol. The names of the people involved weren't immediately released.
Eastbound traffic was blocked and diverted to Bismarck Expressway for about an hour.
