U.S. and Canada officials have finalized an agreement to temporarily expand operating hours at three of 10 ports of entry on the border in North Dakota.

Operating hours at the Maida, Northgate and Sherwood ports of entry will be temporarily expanded by two hours at night, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. rather than 5 p.m. A port in Porthill, Idaho, also will expand hours.

North Dakota U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong and Gov. Doug Burgum last year pushed U.S. Customs and Border Protection to restore port of entry hours of service to levels that existed before the coronavirus pandemic. Customs said longer opening hours couldn't be justified because of a shrinking volume of traffic at the crossings. North Dakota officials argued that reduced hours put in place in April 2020 hurt the state's economy, unnecessarily restricted cross-border activity and contributed to supply chain issues.

Customs last September agreed to the expanded hours pending agreement from the Canada Border Services Agency. Customs on Monday announced a finalized agreement. The expanded hours will start April 1 and be in effect for four months.

"Traffic volumes in North Dakota and Idaho remain approximately 39% below their 2019 levels. At the conclusion of the temporary expansion of hours, CBP will conduct an analysis on traffic flow including an hourly breakdown, overall volume, and types of conveyances that crossed the border," Custom said in a statement.

Hoeven in a statement said "It’s past time that they moved this temporary expansion of hours forward. CBP and the CBSA reaching agreement on making this temporary extension at Maida, Northgate and Sherwood is a step in the right direction, but more needs to be done."