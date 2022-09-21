 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

3 North Dakota ports of entry could see expanded hours

  • 0

Federal officials are set to temporarily expand operating hours at three of 10 ports of entry on the U.S.-Canada border in North Dakota, if officials north of the border agree.

Gov. Doug Burgum and the state's congressional delegation announced the move Thursday. Burgum, U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, and U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, all Republicans, in recent months have pushed U.S. Customs and Border Protection to restore hours of service to levels that existed before the coronavirus pandemic.

They've argued that reduced hours put in place in April 2020 hurt the state's economy, unnecessarily restrict cross-border activity and contribute to supply chain issues.

Operating hours at the Maida, Northgate and Sherwood ports of entry will be temporarily expanded by two hours at night, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. rather than 5 p.m., pending agreement from the Canada Border Services Agency, according to a letter from Customs Commissioner Chris Magnus to Hoeven dated Tuesday. Magnus is a former Fargo police chief.

People are also reading…

Customs has previously said that longer opening hours can't be justified because of a shrinking volume of traffic at the crossings. Magnus in the letter said the additional hours at the three "high-priority" ports will be evaluated after 120 days "to further analyze the impacts on operations."

Burgum and the congressional delegation members in statements Thursday said they appreciate the move by Customs but will continue to press for the restoration of pre-pandemic hours at all ports.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Dakota man loses appeal in a New Mexico poaching case

North Dakota man loses appeal in a New Mexico poaching case

The New Mexico Supreme Court has upheld an appeals court’s judgment that ordered a man to pay $74,000 restitution to the state Game and Fish Department for poaching a trophy mule deer buck in December 2015. The restitution included $20,000 for the out of season killing done without a license plus $54,000 reimbursement to the department for the extensive investigation required for the case. A hotline tip to the Game and Fish began the investigation after a headless deer carcass was found near Lindrith, New Mexico. Conservation officers went to the scene and located the stashed head and trophy antlers. Officers set up around-the-clock surveillance and said a North Dakota man was seen retrieving the head four months later.

Alleged Mexican cartel hitman extradited to North Dakota

Alleged Mexican cartel hitman extradited to North Dakota

An accused former hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal enterprise. Authorities say Sillas-Rocha was a top lieutenant for the Arellano Felix cartel, which for decades smuggled cocaine, marijuana and other drugs into the United States. Federal officials in North Dakota began gathering incriminating evidence on the Felix cartel after one of its members killed a man over a drug debt. The Felix cartel was a longtime competitor of the Sinaloa cartel led by notorious drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

North Dakota electric vehicle charging network plan OK'd by feds; approval unlocks $9.4M for state

North Dakota electric vehicle charging network plan OK'd by feds; approval unlocks $9.4M for state

The Biden administration has approved plans submitted by 34 states and Puerto Rico for building an ambitious national electric vehicle charging network as the U.S. begins in earnest its transition away from gas-powered transportation. The plans’ approval means $900 million can begin to flow to the states, which are tasked with using money from President Joe Biden’s big infrastructure deal to build out a seamless network of electric car chargers. Despite the approvals, some rural states have serious concerns about federal requirements that accompany the money, including installing fast-charging stations every 50 miles regardless of demand.

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate-fueled wildfires worsen danger for fish

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News