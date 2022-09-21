3 North Dakota ports of entry could see expanded hours

Federal officials are set to temporarily expand operating hours at three of 10 ports of entry on the U.S.-Canada border in North Dakota, if officials north of the border agree.

Gov. Doug Burgum and the state's congressional delegation announced the move Thursday. Burgum, U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, and U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, all Republicans, in recent months have pushed U.S. Customs and Border Protection to restore hours of service to levels that existed before the coronavirus pandemic.

They've argued that reduced hours put in place in April 2020 hurt the state's economy, unnecessarily restrict cross-border activity and contribute to supply chain issues.

Operating hours at the Maida, Northgate and Sherwood ports of entry will be temporarily expanded by two hours at night, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. rather than 5 p.m., pending agreement from the Canada Border Services Agency, according to a letter from Customs Commissioner Chris Magnus to Hoeven dated Tuesday. Magnus is a former Fargo police chief.

Customs has previously said that longer opening hours can't be justified because of a shrinking volume of traffic at the crossings. Magnus in the letter said the additional hours at the three "high-priority" ports will be evaluated after 120 days "to further analyze the impacts on operations."

Burgum and the congressional delegation members in statements Thursday said they appreciate the move by Customs but will continue to press for the restoration of pre-pandemic hours at all ports.