$3 million Mega Millions lottery prize ties North Dakota record

A Mega Millions ticket purchased in Fargo is worth $3 million in Tuesday's drawing, tying the record for the largest prize in North Dakota lottery history.

The ticket matched all five white balls, making it worth $1 million, and the ticket buyer had purchased a multiplier for a dollar, tripling the amount, according to the North Dakota Lottery office. The winning numbers were 11, 37, 47, 53 and 56, and the Mega Ball was 15.

The ticket was sold at Casey’s General Store, 3545 25th St. S. in Fargo. The winner has about six months to claim the prize. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus.

The previous state record prize was a $3 million Mega Millions winner purchased in Williston for the May 17, 2016, draw.

The Mega Millions jackpot for the Friday drawing is $168 million. For more information, go to lottery.nd.gov.

