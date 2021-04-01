$3 million Mega Millions lottery prize claimed

A Fargo resident has claimed a $3 million Mega Millions prize that tied the record for the largest prize in North Dakota lottery history.

The holder of the ticket that won in Tuesday's drawing is choosing to remain anonymous. The person plans to invest the winnings, according to the state lottery office.

The ticket was sold at a Casey’s General Store in Fargo. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus.

The Mega Millions jackpot for the Friday drawing is $168 million. For more information, go to lottery.nd.gov.

