The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is working to name a new warden for the State Penitentiary after the resignation last month of James Sayler.

Sayler, who was named warden in 2019, resigned Feb. 16, the department said. A brief resignation letter obtained by the Tribune does not state a reason.

Department spokeswoman Kayli Richards said Sayler took leave beginning Jan. 9. She did not provide the type of leave, citing a section of the North Dakota Century Code that protects public employees’ personal information.

Prior to becoming warden, Sayler had served as warden of transitional facilities.

State Penitentiary Deputy Wardens Shaun Fode and Steve Foster have been serving as warden in the interim, Richards said.

Three candidates applied for the open position and were interviewed. They are Fode, Foster and Joseph Joyce, warden of transitional facilities.

The department plans to announce a new warden soon, Richards said. Colby Braun, director of facility operations, supervises all wardens and makes a recommendation to Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Director Dave Krabbenhoft.