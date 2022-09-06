$3.5 million Heritage River Landing operating in Bismarck; center linked to riverboat

A new visitors center and restaurant along the Missouri River that's linked to the Lewis and Clark Riverboat is open after years of development and a COVID-19 delay.

It is Heritage River Landing's first year of operation near the Grant Marsh Bridge along River Road in Bismarck. The Missouri Valley Heritage Alliance -- the rebranded Fort Abraham Lincoln Foundation -- started the $3.5 million project in 2018, seven years after flooding destroyed Captain Meriwether's Landing at the site in 2011.

The alliance paid for the project with its own money as well as donations and funding assistance through the state-owned Bank of North Dakota.

The coronavirus pandemic presented challenges for the project the past couple of years. Missouri Valley Heritage Alliance Executive Director Aaron Barth said materials were hard to gather for the project. The pandemic also shut down the riverboat in 2020.

“We all had to develop a road map to navigate a global pandemic,” Barth said. "We navigated with the chessboard we were given.”

Heritage River Landing opened this season with the goal of connecting the area with the rich history of the Missouri River. Barth said area residents don't always recognize the importance of the river, which he feels is a valuable asset to the community. His goal is to champion the historic waterfront.

“The Missouri River is in our living room, and we are so close to it that it becomes normalized,” he said.

Center details

Heritage River Landing houses a ticket office and gift shop for the riverboat, and the Huckleberry House restaurant.

An engraved granite inlay that sits in front of the building maps various heritage sites around the area. The theme continues inside the building, where an interactive kiosk sits. Visitors can use touchscreens to select heritage sites which then light up as a yellow dot on a map.

Numerous historical maps are scattered around the building's interior, including an original commissioned piece by historian Dakota Goodhouse. The map offers a Lakota perspective of the land.

Other art includes a special T-shirt with a design by North Dakotan artist Jessica Christy. Her design depicts the Abner O'Neal steamboat, which sank in 1892 north of Bismarck. The shipwreck was visible last summer due to low river levels.

Heritage River Landing serves as the interpretive headquarters for the Northern Plains National Heritage Area, one of 55 congressionally designated areas in the United States. Barth said the purpose of the arrangement is to enable residents and visitors to connect to other parts of the heritage area, which encompasses five counties along an 80-mile stretch of the Missouri River in central North Dakota. Congress dedicated the heritage area in 2009.

Northern Plains Heritage Foundation, the nonprofit that manages the heritage area, partners with other organizations to preserve heritage sites, such as the Camp Hancock State Historic Site, The Cathedral District and General Sibley Park.

“We can accomplish so much when we partner,” Barth said.

People have been visiting the center as if they have "cabin fever," according to Barth. He did not have specific visitation numbers but said the center has been attracting a lot of out-of-state tourists, many of which are first-time visitors to North Dakota.

“Visitors will say two things: ‘This is the last state I have to visit,’ and ‘I didn’t know you had so much to offer,’” he said.

One way the National Park Service has been attracting visitors to the area is by including the Northern Plains National Heritage Area in its Passport To Your National Parks program. Tourists can buy a "passport" booklet at any of the more than 400 national park sites for $13 and have them stamped at any other national park site. The goal of the booklets is to enable tourists to show others where they have visited. The booklets are being sold in the gift shop at Heritage River Landing.

For more information about the Northern Plains National Heritage Area and Heritage River Landing, go to www.northernplainsheritage.org and www.fortlincoln.org.