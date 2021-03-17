2nd person arrested in fatal shooting of Dickinson teen

Authorities have arrested a second person in the fatal shooting of a Dickinson teenager over the weekend.

Jesus Torres, 18, of Dickinson, was charged Thursday with felony tampering with evidence. Court documents don't list an attorney for him.

Police allege Torres helped discard the gun in the shooting that killed 15-year-old Jose Antonio Morales. The gun has since been recovered.

Officers responded to a Dickinson hospital about 1 a.m. Saturday after friends dropped off Morales, who had a gunshot wound to his torso. Life-saving measures failed, and he died in the emergency room.

After authorities served a search warrant for the residence and gathered evidence, they arrested a 16-year-old acquaintance of Morales on suspicion of negligent homicide. He was taken to the Youth Correctional Center in Mandan, according to police. His name hasn't been released because he's a juvenile.

