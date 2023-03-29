A valve leak at an oil well pad is blamed for the spill of nearly 20,000 gallons of produced water in northern North Dakota's Bottineau County.

Empire Petroleum Corp. reported the leak to the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources on Wednesday. Produced water is saltwater that can contain oil and drilling chemicals.

The spill of 475 barrels southeast of the city of Bottineau occurred on March 21 and was contained to the well pad, according to the report filed with the state.

The spill was cleaned up. State officials will monitor the investigation and remediation efforts.