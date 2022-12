The coming year is the first of a new three-year registration period for watercraft in North Dakota.

Watercraft registrations must be renewed online at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s website, gf.nd.gov. Go to "My Account" on the site. A credit card is required.

The registration period is from Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2025. For full details, go to https://gf.nd.gov/watercraft/registration.