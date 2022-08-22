 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 PLOTS guide available

The North Dakota Private Land Open To Sportsmen Guide for 2022 is now available online at the state Game and Fish Department's website, gf.nd.gov.

Free printed PLOTS guides will be available late this month at most license vendors and other locations throughout the state. The guides are not available by mail.

The PLOTS program pays landowners who agree to keep their property open to public hunting. PLOTS land is marked by yellow inverted triangular signs. License fees paid by hunters fund the program. 

This year's guide features about 800,000 PLOTS acres, which are subject to change. Game and Fish will update PLOTS map sheets weekly on its website.

