2021 individual income tax season opens Feb. 12

North Dakota's 2021 individual income tax season will open on Feb. 12, coinciding with the date that the IRS will begin to process returns.
“The start of the tax season varies each year. However, like many states, North Dakota opens filing season in conjunction with the IRS,” state Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger said.
His office processed more than 490,000 individual state income tax returns last year. About 88% of those taxpayers e-filed.
“We continue to encourage taxpayers to e-file and choose direct deposit or electronic payment to help improve the accuracy, security, and timeliness of return and refund processing,” Rauschenberger said. “Taxpayers should also verify their address and bank account information to avoid errors.”
There are several free tools and services offered to North Dakotans depending on income and age. For more information, go to the ND Free File tool at www.nd.gov/tax/NDFreeFile. For more information on free tax preparation sites run by the AARP or the IRS, go to www.nd.gov/tax/freetaxprep.
Taxpayers can use the Where’s My Refund? tool at www.nd.gov/tax/refund to help track the status of their state refund.
The IRS has made a tool available to all taxpayers this year as an increased protection against fraud. The Identity Protection PIN is a six-digit number taxpayers can use in place of their Social Security number when filing their federal return. More information on the voluntary program is at www.irs.gov/ippin.
North Dakota tax booklets, forms and payment vouchers can be found on the Office of State Tax Commissioner’s website at www.nd.gov/tax/forms. IRS forms can be obtained at www.irs.gov or by calling 1-800-TAX-FORM (1-800-829-3676).
The deadline to file and pay 2020 individual income taxes is Thursday, April 15.