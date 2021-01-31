2021 individual income tax season opens Feb. 12

North Dakota's 2021 individual income tax season will open on Feb. 12, coinciding with the date that the IRS will begin to process returns.

“The start of the tax season varies each year. However, like many states, North Dakota opens filing season in conjunction with the IRS,” state Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger said.

His office processed more than 490,000 individual state income tax returns last year. About 88% of those taxpayers e-filed.

“We continue to encourage taxpayers to e-file and choose direct deposit or electronic payment to help improve the accuracy, security, and timeliness of return and refund processing,” Rauschenberger said. “Taxpayers should also verify their address and bank account information to avoid errors.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}