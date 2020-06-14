2019 pheasant season in North Dakota was the worst this century

Last fall's pheasant harvest in North Dakota was the most dismal this century, reflecting a hunting season that the state’s wildlife chief says was one of the “craziest” he has ever experienced.
The October season came on the heels of the wettest September on record for North Dakota, according to the National Weather Service. And the three-month period of August, September and October was the wettest on record in 125 years in the state, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information. A snowstorm hit on opening weekend -- typically the most popular part of the hunting season.
The bad weather kept hunters indoors, and all the snow and water led to flooding in some areas and put a halt to harvest, leaving crops standing in the field -- perfect cover for birds.
It all added up to wretched conditions for hunters.
“People were discouraged to go out at all, and if they did go out, they were discouraged to go back out again,” State Wildlife Chief Jeb Williams said.
The number of hunters who went after pheasants last year declined 16% from the previous year to about 50,000, and the number of birds they killed -- 256,800 -- was down 25%.
It was only the second time this century that the harvest fell below 300,000 birds -- the other being 19 years ago in 2000, when about 284,000 pheasants were taken.
“We had the craziest, wettest -- record setting -- fall I have witnessed in my 20-plus years of hunting in North Dakota,” Williams said.
Upland game bird populations also have declined the past couple of years, according to Jesse Kolar, upland game management supervisor with the state Game and Fish Department.
There is less grassland in the state due to farmers putting millions of acres of idled land once enrolled in the federal Conservation Reserve Program back into crop production, and drought has impacted many parts of the state, including the southwest, which is prime pheasant territory.
The benchmark for a good season used to be a harvest of 500,000 pheasants -- a level reached or surpassed 14 times this century. The mid-2000s, when CRP still was plentiful, saw harvests surpassing 700,000, 800,000 and even 900,000 birds.
“The time to be a pheasant hunter in North Dakota was undoubtedly the 10-year period of 2000 to 2010," Williams said.
A more realistic benchmark now is 400,000 birds.
“While it is still too early to predict what the fall will look like, it does appear that pheasants made it through winter in fairly good shape,” Williams said. “Crow count data should be released sometime soon from this spring, but my observations in my travels have been positive. Hopefully we can see a good hatch of birds and look forward to a good fall.”
That’s important for the state economy, which typically gets a big boost from pheasant hunters.
Hunters spend tens of millions of dollars on travel, food, lodging and other expenses, according to data from North Dakota Tourism.
In the Hettinger County town of Mott -- generally considered the pheasant capital of North Dakota -- that’s a big deal. Unfortunately for the community of about 700 people, last year’s pheasant season was not a big deal. Many of the hundreds of people who typically flock there from around North Dakota and other states stayed home, and many who did come didn’t stay very long.
“What season?” Mayor Troy Mosbrucker quipped. “It was a huge impact because it wasn’t like it usually is. Probably 50% down or more.
“It hurts a lot,” he said. “A lot of these businesses depend on pheasant season. And it’s not just Mott. It’s Regent, it’s all the surrounding communities. All the bed and breakfasts, all the people who cater to hunters.”
Mosbrucker has been mayor for 18 years and said the past couple of pheasant seasons are the worst he’s seen.
“We’ve just got to find other revenues, keep going,” he said. “You can see it coming.”
Hettinger County and much of the rest of southwestern North Dakota this spring has “moderate” drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Mosbrucker sees the irony in the contrast with last fall.
“One year you get too much rain, the other not enough,” he said. “If we don’t get any rain, we’re going to have just as bad a season as last year.”
Williams said there is still reason for optimism.
“Hopefully we can see a good hatch of birds and look forward to a good fall,” he said. “Young birds should start emerging over the next couple of weeks, so let’s hope for a bit of rain -- but not too much -- 80-degree days without any hail.”
Blake Nicholson
