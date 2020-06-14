2019 pheasant season in North Dakota was the worst this century

“While it is still too early to predict what the fall will look like, it does appear that pheasants made it through winter in fairly good shape,” Williams said. “Crow count data should be released sometime soon from this spring, but my observations in my travels have been positive. Hopefully we can see a good hatch of birds and look forward to a good fall.”

That’s important for the state economy, which typically gets a big boost from pheasant hunters.

Hunters spend tens of millions of dollars on travel, food, lodging and other expenses, according to data from North Dakota Tourism.

In the Hettinger County town of Mott -- generally considered the pheasant capital of North Dakota -- that’s a big deal. Unfortunately for the community of about 700 people, last year’s pheasant season was not a big deal. Many of the hundreds of people who typically flock there from around North Dakota and other states stayed home, and many who did come didn’t stay very long.

“What season?” Mayor Troy Mosbrucker quipped. “It was a huge impact because it wasn’t like it usually is. Probably 50% down or more.