2019 deer hunting success in North Dakota below threshold for 'good' season

Gone are the days when deer were so plentiful that the state issued up to 150,000 licenses. Game and Fish the past four years has been steadily moving toward a new goal of 75,000 annual licenses.

“I think there is more willingness now than in previous years for folks to ‘eat their tag’ versus shooting a deer just to do so,” Williams said. “Many folks take advantage of out-of-state big game opportunities, so they don’t necessarily need to harvest a deer in North Dakota to have venison in the freezer."

Hunters last fall spent an average of 4.3 days in the field. Resident hunters spend $136 per day and nonresident hunters $226 daily, according to state Tourism Division data -- meaning deer hunting contributes millions of dollars to the state’s economy each year.

More survey results

Hunter success for antlered white-tailed deer was 64%, and for antlerless whitetail 58%. Mule deer buck success was 78%, and for mule deer does it was 79%.

Hunters with any-antlered or any-antlerless licenses generally harvest white-tailed deer, as those licenses are predominantly in units with mostly whitetails. Buck hunters had a success rate of 68%, while doe hunters had a success rate of 65%.