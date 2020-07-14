2-year-old dead, 34-year-old woman seriously injured in Watford City incidents

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 2-year-old child is dead and a 34-year-old woman is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after separate but related vehicle incidents in Watford City.

Otis Roberts, 50, of Watford City, was moving his pickup truck to back it into his driveway shortly after 8 p.m. Monday when the child walked in front of the truck, was struck by the front bumper and knocked over, the North Dakota Highway Patrol reported. The vehicle ran the child over and dragged him for about 15 feet.

The child was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The patrol did not immediately identify him.

Meanwhile, a McKenzie County sheriff's deputy responding to the scene struck another vehicle at an intersection, seriously injuring a 34-year-old woman.

Deputy Zackary Moran had his emergency lights and sirens activated when he entered the intersection on a red light, according to the patrol. His SUV struck a car on the passenger side. The car driven by a woman from Fargo had entered the intersection on a green light, authorities said.

The woman's car was pushed into a ditch, where it rolled. She was taken to a local hospital and then flown to a Minot hospital with injuries the patrol said are life-threatening. Her name was not immediately released.

The patrol is continuing to investigate both incidents.

