Weekly newspapers in New Town and Parshall appear to have closed recently.

The New Town News closed last month, according to New Town City Auditor Eileen Zaun. The city attorney informed her of the newspaper closing; she doesn't know the reason why.

She will look to the Stanley-based Mountrail County Promoter to publish New Town legal notices.

"You want to keep things local, and now we've got to go into Stanley instead of New Town to put our news in. It's a loss. It definitely is. A lot of people read the paper here," Zaun said. "It's a terrible loss to our city."

Parshall City Auditor Kelly Woessner said she's had no correspondence since late April with the Mountrail County Record, and has not been able to reach anyone at the paper.

The Parshall City Council will decide whether to temporarily publish its legal notices in the Promoter "until we find out what is going on," she said.

A phone number for the New Town and Parshall newspapers was disconnected. A Tribune email to both newspapers was returned "undeliverable."

Other North Dakota weekly newspapers have shuttered in recent years. The Edgeley Mail closed last year.

The Killdeer-based Dunn County Herald closed in 2019, and the Walhalla Mountaineer shut down in 2020.

The U.S. has lost more than one-fourth of its newspapers since 2005 -- 2,500 papers -- and is on track to lose a third by 2025, according to The State of Local News 2022 report from Northwestern University's Medill School. More than one-fifth of the nation's citizens live in a "news desert," according to the report. Visiting Professor Penelope Abernathy calls it "a real crisis for democracy."

"The loss of local journalism has been accompanied by the malignant spread of misinformation and disinformation, political polarization, eroding trust in media, and a yawning digital and economic divide among citizens," Abernathy wrote. "In communities without a credible source of local news, voter participation declines, corruption in both government and business increases, and local residents end up paying more in taxes and at checkout."