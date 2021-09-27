2 weekend crashes in Cass County kill 4, injure 7

Two weekend crashes in eastern North Dakota's Cass County killed a total of four people and injured seven others.

The first happened about 2:45 p.m. Saturday on state Highway 18 about 2 miles south of Hunter when a southbound SUV driven by Richard Nelson, 82, of Devils Lake, was struck head-on by a northbound Suburban. The Suburban was rear-ended while waiting to make a left turn off the highway and pushed into the oncoming lane, according to the Highway Patrol.

Nelson and passenger Marilyn Sandbeck, 69, of Devils Lake, were killed. The woman driving the SUV, two child passengers in her vehicle, and the driver of the pickup truck that rear-ended the SUV all were injured, the patrol said. The SUV occupants were hospitalized in Fargo in stable condition, according to authorities. The pickup driver suffered minor injuries.

The second crash happened about 1:15 a.m. Sunday in a construction zone on Interstate 29 when a pickup truck crossed the center line and struck an SUV head on 7 miles south of Fargo, according to the patrol.

Both drivers were killed. The patrol identified them as Ricky Pender, 66, of Moorhead, Minnesota, and Skylur Koch, 27, of Fargo.

A passenger in the pickup and two others in the SUV suffered serious injuries. The injured were taken to Fargo hospitals.