2 utilities partner to build $439 million transmission line in southeast North Dakota

Two utility companies are planning to build and co-own an electrical transmission line from Jamestown to Ellendale as part of efforts to boost the reliability of the regional power grid.

Otter Tail Power and Bismarck-based Montana-Dakota Utilities are partnering on the 345-kilovolt line that will run from Otter Tail’s Jamestown substation to MDU's Ellendale substation, a distance of about 95 miles.

The two utilities are members of Midcontinent Independent System Operator -- one of two regional organizations that oversee the power grid in North Dakota. MISO approved the Jamestown-Ellendale project and estimates its cost at about $439 million. It's one of 18 transmission projects totaling more than $10 billion that MISO has recently approved in the first phase of a multiyear initiative called Long-Range Transmission Planning.

MDU President and CEO Nicole Kivisto said the project will boost connections between existing electrical systems in North Dakota, "which will help increase the movement of electric energy out of North Dakota and South Dakota, reduce congestion, improve fuel savings, and maintain the reliability of the transmission system in the future."

Otter Tail, which is headquartered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, has worked with MDU in the past on a 163-mile transmission line between Ellendale and the Big Stone South substation in South Dakota, and will lead the new project’s development and construction.

Otter Tail President Tim Rogelstad said the project will benefit "not only our region and customers but also surrounding regions and customers -- all while ensuring we continue to provide affordable electricity."

The companies expect to have the line operating in late 2028. Otter Tail and MDU will begin coordinating with landowners, local governments and other interested parties toward the end of this year. The project will need permission from the North Dakota Public Service Commission.