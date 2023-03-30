Winter weather is making a return to North Dakota, with chances for accumulating snow late this week and a potential storm next week.

Snowfall through Friday could total half a foot or more in the Linton and Ashley areas, according to the National Weather Service. Bismarck and areas north could see 1-3 inches. There's the possibility of a narrow band of heavier snow between the U.S. Highway 2 and state Highway 200 corridors.

Winds could gust in excess of 30 mph in the Bismarck region and in excess of 50 mph to the southeast, leading to blowing snow and difficult travel, including on Interstates 94 and 29, according to the weather service. Blizzard or near-blizzard conditions are possible in parts of south central North Dakota and the James River Valley, where a winter storm watch is posted. There also is a chance for freezing drizzle in the south.

AccuWeather reported there are two scenarios for the northeastward track of the system moving from the West into the Plains.

"One scenario is that the storm will undergo quick intensification on Friday and result in a wide swath of heavy snow from portions of South Dakota to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan," AccuWeather Meteorologist Reneé Duff said. "The other scenario on the table would delay the intensification of the storm and potential blizzard zone until Friday night and Saturday morning, which would result in less snow accumulation across the Northern Plains and far greater amounts across northern Michigan."

Bismarck so far this season has received 95.4 inches of snow -- the third-snowiest winter on record, and just 6.3 inches from setting a new high.

There's a chance for adding to the total next week.

"Forecast models are becoming more consistent with bringing a storm into the Upper Midwest and Northern Plains late Monday through Tuesday and Wednesday," the National Weather Service said. The exact track and timing of the system was still uncertain Thursday, but forecasters said, "Prepare for the possibility of significant winter weather."

Drought update

Nearly all of Burleigh and Oliver counties and the northeastern portion of Morton County moved out of drought over the past week, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday.

Those areas had been considered abnormally dry, the weakest of five drought categories.

Drought has eased across the state due to the ample winter precipitation. About 40% of North Dakota remains in moderate drought, in the northern and western parts of the state, down from 43% a week ago. The rest of the state is abnormally dry. A small patch of severe drought in the northwest disappeared over the week.

"Recent precipitation and lessening long-term precipitation deficits, as well as deep snowpack in some areas, led to some localized improvements to ongoing drought areas in the Dakotas, western Nebraska and far northeast Colorado, while mounting precipitation deficits and low soil moisture led to localized worsening of conditions in eastern Nebraska and northeast North Dakota," National Drought Mitigation Center Climatologist Curtis Riganti wrote in this week's report.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Drought Mitigation Center and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Crop report

The monthly crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service shows 55% of subsoil moisture supplies and 65% of topsoil moisture supplies in North Dakota being adequate to surplus, nearly unchanged from the February report.

Nearly all of the winter wheat crop in the state is rated in fair or good condition, as are cattle and calf herds. Cattle and calf death loss is mostly average to light.

Hay supplies are rated 84% adequate to surplus, and 82% of stockwater supplies are in those categories.

No major flooding is expected this spring in western and central North Dakota, while moderate to major flooding is forecast in the Red River Valley. Localized flooding is always a possibility even in areas with low risk, and North Dakota State University Extension this week urged ranchers to make plans for moving feed and livestock to higher ground before problems arise.

“Floodwaters can rise quickly, potentially cutting off access to feed and/or water sources for livestock,” said Miranda Meehan, Extension livestock environmental stewardship specialist. “Beef cattle out on pasture are especially susceptible to displacement by flooding."

Extension Livestock Systems Specialist Karl Hoppe added, “Having feed supplies on hand is important because feed assistance may not be available during a flood. Ranchers should preselect sites on high ground for hay, emergency water supplies, and fencing supplies or panels.”

More information is at www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/ag-hub/ag-topics/disasters/flood.

Snowmobile trails

Snowmobile trails in North Dakota will close on Saturday.

State law requires public access to snowmobile trails to close between April 1 and Nov. 1. The North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department will close all agency snowmobile trails, including leased access across private property.

Snowmobile trail signs might still be present in some areas, but any snowmobilers accessing those areas would be considered trespassing and could face a $20 fine. Crews will remove remaining signs when the ground thaws.

The state's 2,800-mile trail system is maintained by volunteers from Snowmobile North Dakota.

Load limits

Burleigh County will impose seasonal load limits at 7 a.m. Monday. A map showing restrictions can be found on the county website, www.burleighco.com.

Load limits are common statewide in the spring. They're aimed at protecting roads left vulnerable by the spring thaw, and typically are implemented until roadbeds have stabilized enough to carry normal loads.

Bismarck also anticipates imposing load limits on city streets and alleys Monday. A spring load restriction map will be posted on the city website at https://www.bismarcknd.gov/.

Information on state load limits is at www.dot.nd.gov/loadlimitinfo.asp.