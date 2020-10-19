2 rounds of snow expected in North Dakota this week

A dip in the jet stream is allowing cold Canadian air to drop south of the border and blanket North Dakota, and the winterlike weather is likely to stick around the rest of the week and produce two rounds of snowfall.

Temperatures could be 10-15 degrees below normal, and much of North Dakota could see 1-3 inches of snow by Tuesday morning, according to AccuWeather and the National Weather Service. An inch or two is more likely for the Bismarck area, with higher amounts to the east.

Snow-covered, slippery roads are likely during the Tuesday morning commute.

"With chilly air in place prior to the beginning of the event on Tuesday across the Upper Midwest, it is quite possible that an uptick in traffic hazards and accidents occur as residents and travelers adjust to driving in wintry conditions," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said. "Slick, and possibly snow-covered roads will be possible across portions of interstates 29 and 94 and all other surrounding roadways across the Upper Midwest on Tuesday as the storm treks through."

Power outages also could be a concern, he said, because many trees still have leaves. Limbs that become heavy with accumulated wet snow could snap and down power lines.