2 rounds of snow expected in North Dakota this week

A dip in the jet stream is allowing cold Canadian air to drop south of the border and blanket North Dakota, and the winterlike weather is likely to stick around the rest of the week and produce two rounds of snowfall.
Temperatures could be 10-15 degrees below normal, and much of North Dakota could see 1-3 inches of snow by Tuesday morning, according to AccuWeather and the National Weather Service. An inch or two is more likely for the Bismarck area, with higher amounts to the east.
Snow-covered, slippery roads are likely during the Tuesday morning commute.
"With chilly air in place prior to the beginning of the event on Tuesday across the Upper Midwest, it is quite possible that an uptick in traffic hazards and accidents occur as residents and travelers adjust to driving in wintry conditions," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said. "Slick, and possibly snow-covered roads will be possible across portions of interstates 29 and 94 and all other surrounding roadways across the Upper Midwest on Tuesday as the storm treks through."
Power outages also could be a concern, he said, because many trees still have leaves. Limbs that become heavy with accumulated wet snow could snap and down power lines.
The snow is expected to clear out of the region on Tuesday night, but another storm system with a potentially bigger impact could be in store for some of the same areas later in the week.
Heavy snow is possible across parts of western and central North Dakota on Wednesday night and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service office in Bismarck. The exact path of the storm isn't certain, but forecasters think parts of the region could get half a foot of snow or more.
The forecast for the Bismarck-Mandan area calls for high temperatures in the 30s early in the week and in the 20s later in the week, with overnight lows dropping into the teens. There also is a decent chance for more snow over the weekend.
