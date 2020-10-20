2 men killed in McKenzie County crash

Two people were killed and another injured Tuesday in a three-car crash on U.S. Highway 85 west of Arnegard, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The names of the men -- a 27-year-old from Watford City and a 29-year-old from Las Vegas -- will be released after their families have been notified.

The two were southbound in a Toyota Tacoma when the driver lost control on roads termed icy and wet by the patrol. The vehicle entered the northbound lane and was struck by a Dodge pickup. The Dodge was then struck by a northbound Ford F-550 that was behind the Dodge and pulling a gooseneck trailer, the patrol said.

The driver of the Dodge, a 38-year-old man from Watford City, was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. The occupants of the Ford -- men from Arnegard ages 20, 42 and 43 -- were not injured, the patrol said.

