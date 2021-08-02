2 bridge inspections set on U.S. Highway 85 in oil patch

The North Dakota Department of Transportation this week is conducting routine inspections of two bridges on U.S. Highway 85, a major north-south corridor in the Bakken oil patch.

The inspection of the Long X Bridge south of Watford City was scheduled from approximately 1-4 p.m. on Monday and 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday.

An inspection of the Lewis and Clark Bridge near Williston is set for Wednesday and Thursday, from approximately 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

The speed limit will be reduced throughout the work zones and short delays are expected. Traffic will be reduced to one lane at times and flaggers will be present.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or see the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

The state has a Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to VisionZero.ND.gov.

