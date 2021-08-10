$1T infrastructure plan passed by Senate would bring billions to North Dakota

A bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure plan approved by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday would bring billions of dollars to North Dakota, according to the state's two U.S. senators.

Republicans John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer both voted in favor of the bill, which The Associated Press reported delivers a cornerstone of Democratic President Joe Biden's agenda. The bill still needs approval in the House, but Democrats control the chamber and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after the Senate vote declared “Today is a day of progress ... a once in a century opportunity,” the AP reported.

Cramer in a statement said "The bill we passed today will provide over $2 billion to North Dakota for its roads, bridges, rail, broadband, carbon capture efforts and orphaned wells cleanup projects, all while making meaningful permitting reforms and reducing bureaucratic hurdles."

Hoeven in a statement added that the bill does not raise taxes. He and Cramer said the bill would provide about $2 billion for state roads and bridges and $200 million to support clean water programs.

State Transportation Director Bill Panos in a statement issued through Cramer's office said the bill would increase North Dakota road and bridge funding by about $125 million per year -- about a 50% increase over the next five years.

"It will enable us to make more road, bridge and safety improvements, and make them sooner than anticipated," he said. "This bill also provides much-needed funding for North Dakota's transit providers."

The bill passed the Senate on a 69-30 vote. Next up for the Senate is Biden's bigger $3.5 trillion package, which the AP reported is a more liberal undertaking of child care, elder care and other programs that is much more partisan and expected to draw only Democratic support. That debate is expected to extend into the fall.

Hoeven said "passing this bipartisan ($1 trillion) traditional infrastructure bill will make it harder for Democrats to pass their $3.5 trillion tax-and-spend bill, which I strongly oppose.”

North Dakota's Republican Party issued a statement also lauding the bipartisan bill and opposing the $3.5 trillion package.