$1T infrastructure plan passed by Senate would bring billions to North Dakota

North Dakota regulators have ordered the operator of a wind farm to move one of its turbines following a dispute over the proximity of the tower to a house in Oliver County.
Authorities have identified an 81-year-old woman who was killed in a crash at the intersection of two highways in Sheridan County that involve…
The largest oil field spill in North Dakota history was 10 times greater in size than previously thought, and the leak has resulted in a $35 million proposed settlement.
The pending sale of Coal Creek Station has made its way to North Dakota regulators, who need to sign off on several permits so that the coal-fired power plant's incoming owners can operate it.
North Dakota's Department of Human Services on Wednesday launched its Early Childhood Division, named someone to lead it, and announced grant …
GLEN ULLIN (AP) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the Wyoming woman who died along with her two children in a fiery interstate …
The Bank of North Dakota's new president makes almost as much in a year as all three elected state officials who jointly oversee the nation's …
FARGO — A complaint filed on behalf of a North Dakota agency challenges a new state law promoted by the energy industry on limiting the collec…
The Highway Patrol has identified a Mandan man killed in a weekend crash at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds in Minot.
