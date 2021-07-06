1976 homicide victims to be honored in Zeeland

The McIntosh County community of Zeeland on Saturday will remember a couple who were slain 45 years ago.
Wade and Ellen Zick were abducted from their home by three local men on July 11, 1976, and forced to go to the Zeeland branch of the McIntosh County Bank, which Wade Zick managed. The three men stole $4,000, took the Zicks to a gravel pit a mile outside of town and shot them to death in their pajamas.
A procession is planned starting at 10 a.m. Saturday from the Zeeland Community Hall to the area where the Zicks were killed. Officials will erect a monument on the site. A burger feed will follow at the Zeeland Community Hall.