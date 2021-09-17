17 carbon storage projects eye North Dakota; state loses status as 2nd-biggest oil producer

North Dakota produced 1.078 barrels of oil per day in July, the most recent month for which data is available. That marks a 56,000-barrel-per-day or 5% drop from June.

Helms anticipates production will grow again in the future, but he attributed the drop to five outages at natural gas processing plants this summer.

Those plants were undergoing upgrades or maintenance, as is common in the summer, said Justin Kringstad, director of the North Dakota Pipeline Authority. And although they process gas, not oil, their temporary closures had an impact on the production of both.

“When gas capture is limited, we’re seeing wells now choked back or shut in or curtailed in a way that we haven’t seen historically,” Kringstad said.

The outages at processing plants also caused an uptick in the wasteful flaring of gas, though officials don’t anticipate that will last. Producers flared 10% of all gas produced in the state in July, falling out of compliance with the state’s 9% target.

North Dakota produced 2.875 billion cubic feet of gas per day in July, a 4% drop from June.