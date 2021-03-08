161 people becoming US citizens in North Dakota

People from 37 countries will become U.S. citizens this week in North Dakota.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the U.S. District Court of North Dakota will welcome 161 new Americans in four ceremonies Wednesday at the Sanctuary Events Center in Fargo.

The new citizens come from all over the globe -- from Brazil to India to Norway. They live in more than a dozen North Dakota cities, including Bismarck, Beulah, Dickinson, Watford City and Williston.

