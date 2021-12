A Williston resident has claimed a $100,000 Powerball lottery prize.

The ticket was a winner in Saturday night's drawing, according to the state Lottery office. The ticket holder is choosing to remain anonymous. The person plans to pay off some bills.

The ticket was sold at Simonson Station Store No. 6, at 1409 Second Ave. W. in Williston. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Powerball jackpot for this Saturday's draw is $353 million.

