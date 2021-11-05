10% of eligible North Dakota deer hunters request license refunds due to disease

About 10% of eligible North Dakota deer hunters requested a refund of their license due to a surge of disease in the wild, an amount a little higher than state wildlife officials expected given lower percentages of requests in previous years with outbreaks.

This year's percentage indicates the gravity of the situation involving epizootic hemorrhagic disease, according to state Game and Fish Department Licensing Manager Randy Meissner.

"The (disease) did affect a large part of the state, and when you look at the total number of licenses available, it probably makes sense," he said.

The state made 72,200 licenses available this year, the sixth consecutive year of an increase and the highest level of licenses in 10 years.

The disease commonly called EHD surfaced in late August. Since then, Game and Fish has received about 1,250 reports of dead deer, though reports "have slowed down quite a bit," Game and Fish Wildlife Veterinarian Charlie Bahnson said.

The department in late September offered refunds on hundreds of special deer hunting bow licenses in the Bismarck-Mandan region, where the outbreak at the time was heaviest. But as reports mounted, it became clear that the impact stretched over most of western and central North Dakota, with the heaviest concentration of reports along the Missouri River, especially to the north and south of Bismarck-Mandan.

The state then offered license refunds to nearly 30,000 hunters. As of Thursday morning, Game and Fish had handled more than 2,500 requests, with an estimated 500 more to be processed before the noon Friday start of the gun season, according to Meissner.

EHD is a viral disease that's transmitted by biting gnats. It's present in North Dakota at a low level most years, but sometimes environmental conditions such as this year's drought create perfect breeding areas for the insects, and outbreaks occur. The disease impacts white-tailed deer more than mule deer, due to the makeup of the animals. It’s not considered a danger to people.

Game and Fish last year offered license refunds to more than 9,000 deer hunters due to a lesser outbreak of EHD, and only about 400 hunters took up the offer. There also was an outbreak in 2011, and only about 300 of 13,000 possible hunters requested a refund. This year's higher percentage is "slightly more than I expected," Meissner said.

Three-thousand fewer hunters in the field will have an impact on the state's economy. Deer hunters on average are in the field for five days, spending hundreds of dollars daily, according to Game and Fish and state Tourism Division data.

EHD outbreaks end once a hard freeze kills off the midges. That has happened throughout western North Dakota. But hunters and landowners are asked to continue reporting any dead deer along with photos, if possible, to Game and Fish through the online wildlife mortality reporting system, at gf.nd.gov/mortality-report.

"We are still interested to receive (reports on) recent deaths," Bahnson said.

The deer season runs through Nov. 21.

CWD surveillance

Game and Fish this week expanded its surveillance program for chronic wasting disease, a fatal brain ailment in deer.

State officials are bracing for possible accelerated growth in the disease -- 30 of the 44 cases identified since the first infection in 2009 have occurred in the past two years, and 18 were confirmed last fall -- the most in any season. Game and Fish relies heavily on hunters to turn in deer heads during the season for testing, to help with CWD management.

The agency announced earlier this fall that samples will be tested from deer taken from 20 western and central units: 2H, 2I, 2J1, 2J2, 2K1, 2K2, 3A1, 3A2, 3A3, 3A4, 3B1, 3B3, 3C, 3E1, 3E2, 3F1, 3F2, 4A, 4B and 4C.

The list has been expanded to include Unit 2B in eastern North Dakota, following Wednesday’s announcement by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources of a suspected CWD case in a wild deer southwest of Climax, Minnesota.

Hunters in Unit 2B are encouraged to submit the head of their deer for testing in Fargo, Grand Forks or Hillsboro. Game and Fish also will be stationed at the Hillsboro site on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through the deer gun season to sample deer heads that hunters wish to keep.

A full list of collection sites, including those in eastern North Dakota, can be found at https://bit.ly/3bgs2SN. Hunters can drop off heads of adult or yearling deer. Fawns and head-shot deer can't be tested. Hunters wishing to keep the heads can bring them to a Game and Fish district office during business hours to have them sampled. Results will be provided within four weeks. Hunters can go to "My Account" on the department’s website, gf.nd.gov.

CWD "is a different disease than epizootic hemorrhagic disease that was detected in many parts of the state this fall,” Bahnson said. “Hunter-harvest surveillance provides information that is critical to track and manage CWD.”

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

