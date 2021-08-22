1 dead after Ward County crash

A man has died and two people were injured in a Ward County crash early Sunday involving three vehicles, including a semitrailer that overturned and caught on fire.

The driver of a GMC Sierra pickup was traveling south on U.S. Route 52 at 1 a.m. when he attempted to pass a Ford Ranger pickup and hit a northbound semitrailer head-on, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The semitrailer was hauling a diesel-based substance, which spilled onto the roadway and into roadside ditches. The fuel will require extensive cleanup, Highway Patrol said. Firefighters put out the vehicle fire.

The driver of the GMC died at the scene, and the driver and a passenger of the semitrailer suffered non-life-threatening injuries. An ambulance took them to a Minot hospital. Debris from the other vehicles hit the Ford, but the driver was uninjured.

Authorities temporarily closed the highway around the site of the crash from Carpio to the U.S. Route 2-Route 52 split west of Minot.

