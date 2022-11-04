$1.6B Powerball jackpot ramps up interest in ND

Sales of lottery tickets in North Dakota are brisk in the lead-up to Saturday night's Powerball drawing, with an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion -- the largest lottery prize in history.
“We are in exciting times with this jackpot," said Lance Gaebe, director of the state’s lottery operations.
The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won in more than three months, The Associated Press reported. The odds of winning a jackpot are 1 in about 292 million.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Saturday's jackpot would be about $782 million if the winner opted for a cash payout.
For more information go to lottery.nd.gov.