The city of Bismarck is looking at placing spring load restrictions on its streets and alleys. Spring load restrictions could be put into effect within the next couple of weeks as the temperatures continue to rise.

The proposed 2023 spring load restriction map is being developed and will be placed on the city website before load restrictions are put into effect.

Contractors and truckers should consider moving their heavy loads in the near future before load restrictions are placed on city streets and alleys. Any vehicle with an actual or registered gross vehicle weight of 10,000 pounds or more must use designated truck or delivery routes as provided in the city ordinance.

Restrictions will be lifted when roadbeds have stabilized enough to carry normal loads.

The Truck and Delivery Route map is at https://bit.ly/3ySuv1z.