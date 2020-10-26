Sanford Health to expand Bismarck surgical capacity, children's clinic

Sanford's goal is to have all of its children's services in one space to make it more convenient for parents, LeBeau said. The expansion will carry the castle facade from the original building, which Fridley said aims to take children's minds off going to the doctor.

LeBeau said the new facilities are a continuation of Sanford's growth strategy. Sanford plans to hire about 10 surgeons and eight pediatricians over the next five years. The health care provider also hired two pediatricians this year. Sanford has 42 surgeons and proceduralists and 21 pediatric providers.

Fridley said that Sanford's obstetricians expect "huge" growth in the number of children in the area, and pediatric services have to grow as well. Fridley said the increase in specialists at Sanford means that people can be closer to home for their health care.

Construction on both facilities will start this month and is expected to be finished by the summer of 2021. Fridley estimated the cost of the same-day surgery center at nearly $16 million. Sanford officials did not disclose the cost of the children's clinic expansion.

LeBeau said Sanford feels fortunate to continue to grow despite the economic conditions brought on by COVID-19.

"We feel really comfortable where our strategy is with the goal to bring new services to the region," he said.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

