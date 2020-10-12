Plans for indoor recreation complex on hold for now

Plans for a Bismarck indoor recreation complex are on hold after voters earlier this year rejected a sales tax increase to fund a project.
City residents in June rejected a half-cent sales tax hike proposed by the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District that would have funded most of the recreation complex. Just 37% of the nearly 17,000 people who voted were in favor of a tax increase. Park Board President Julie Jeske said officials were disappointed in the outcome.
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the community made keeping the measure on the ballot a difficult decision, she said. The city commission voted in January -- before the pandemic hit North Dakota in mid-March -- to put the sales tax measure on the ballot, and supporters estimated it would cost the average family $5.50 per month in taxes.
"We understood going into the vote that it was a challenging time for people," Jeske said. "Our community was in a little bit of flux, and COVID was a reality for us."
Jeske said that the park board unanimously decided at its June meeting to revisit the plan "when the timing is right."
Parks and Recreation Executive Director Randy Bina said when plans for the complex resume, Parks and Recreation will meet again with interested groups and possibly conduct another community survey. He said current recreation facilities have capacity issues, including with tennis, gymnastics and skating, and the Capital Racquet & Fitness Center needs to be replaced.
"The need for these recreational facilities as the community grows is not going away," Bina said. "When the time is right, we have to approach it in a way we feel the community wants us to approach it and will support it."
The recreation complex was projected to cost $114.5 million. Donations were expected to cover up to 10% of the cost. A feasibility study paid for by Parks and Recreation said the complex would bring in $2.6 million in revenue annually, and annual expenses were projected at $3.1 million. Expenses not covered by revenue were to be paid for in the Parks and Recreation budget. A location for the facility was not selected before the vote.
The plans for the complex included a main building, a separate facility for an ice rink and a courtyard between the two buildings. Also included were a four-lane running and walking track, an adventure trail, five indoor pickleball courts, six tennis courts, two full-size gymnasiums, four racquetball courts, a gymnastics facility and an indoor turf field.
Those features came from the feedback Parks and Recreation received from the community, Jeske said.
Bina said the facility was planned to address the city's needs in the long term.
"We tend to look at how Bismarck is today," he said. "And this complex would probably be a 50- to 75-year facility. One thing I think most of us agree on is that we continue to grow."
