Petition to Recall School Board Member approved for circulation

A petition to recall elected Bismarck School Board Member Emily Eckroth was approved on Friday by the North Dakota Secretary of State office.

The petition is an attempt at removing Eckroth from public office following a guilty plea for a misdemeanor due to trouble during a DUI traffic stop. Eckroth has refused to resign from the school board.

Police video footage released to the Tribune in December shows Eckroth cursing out Burleigh County deputy sheriffs, ignoring their commands, and urinating in the back of a patrol vehicle as they dealt with her husband during a DUI traffic stop in Bismarck on Sept. 3. Her husband was not arrested or charged with DUI.

Emily Eckroth in December pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of physical obstruction of a government function related to the traffic stop. She was sentenced to nearly a year of unsupervised probation and $325 in court fees.

Eckroth issued a statement last month in which she said she "accepted responsibility for my regrettable actions" and asked "for understanding and respect of my privacy in this matter as I move forward." She also criticized the media for reporting about her arrest.

The Bismarck School Board last Monday during a regular meeting voted to censure Eckroth because of her confrontation with police during the traffic stop last fall. A censure is a formal reprimand. Board members expressed disappointment and asked her to resign. The board does not have the power under state law to remove Eckroth because she is an elected official. Eckroth did not resign despite the board and public asking her to do so.

The Facebook group Recall Emily Eckroth from the Bismarck Public School Board submitted a petition to recall Eckroth a few days after the meeting.

The group announced that the petition was approved for circulation on Friday.

The petition requests that Eckroth be recalled for behavior unbecoming to the office which she holds.

Her failure to conduct herself lawfully with integrity and high ethical standards in order to model the behaviors expected of staff and students and to build public confidence and credibility as required by the School Board’s own Code of Conduct makes her unsuitable to continue to serve on the Board, according to the petition.

The group has 90 days to gather 2,709 signatures required by state law to bring the matter to voters via a special election. The number is equal to 25% of the voters in the most recent school board election.

The group has reserved the community center at Sertoma Park on Feb. 11 and will be there all day for people to stop in and sign the petition, according to group member Karen Dunlap.