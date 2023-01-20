Petition to recall Bismarck School Board member Emily Eckroth approved for circulation

A petition to recall Bismarck School Board member Emily Eckroth has been approved for circulation.

The North Dakota Secretary of State office approved it Friday, according to Karen Dunlap, chair of the recall organizing committee.

The petition is an attempt at removing Eckroth from public office following her guilty plea to a misdemeanor count of physical obstruction of a government function during a DUI traffic stop involving her husband. Eckroth has refused to resign from the school board despite calls by other board members for her to do so.

The board earlier this month censured her. A censure is a formal reprimand. The board does not have the power under state law to remove Eckroth because she is an elected official. The board also stripped her of her "learning excellence" portfolio and school visit duties during her probation.

Police video footage released to the Tribune in December shows Eckroth cursing out Burleigh County deputy sheriffs, ignoring their commands, and urinating in the back of a patrol vehicle as they dealt with her husband during a DUI traffic stop in Bismarck on Sept. 3. Her husband was not arrested or charged with DUI.

Eckroth was sentenced to nearly a year of unsupervised probation and $325 in court fees.

She issued a statement last month in which she said she "accepted responsibility for my regrettable actions" and asked "for understanding and respect of my privacy in this matter as I move forward." She also criticized the media for reporting about her arrest.

The Facebook group Recall Emily Eckroth from the Bismarck Public School Board is seeking to recall Eckroth for behavior unbecoming to the office which she holds. The group has 90 days to gather 2,709 signatures required by state law to bring the matter to voters via a special election. The number is equal to 25% of the voters in the most recent school board election.