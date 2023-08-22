Some people are early risers, others are night owls. I happen to be an early riser. Well, to be more specific, I am a “very” early riser. Yes, I’m one of those people. You know, the type of person who never needs an alarm clock to wake them up and who finds it impossible to remain asleep past 5 a.m. My predisposition for early morning rousing often prompts my wife, daughter, and son to ask me, “Why do you always get up so early?” In reply, I often find myself quoting Benjamin Franklin’s refrain, “Early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise.”

However, it was only recently that I considered the importance of the order in which Franklin listed these three ambitions. You see, the word “healthy” is listed first; coming before the arguably more popular life aims of becoming “wealthy” and “wise.” Why? Because maintaining good health is a necessary component to living a happy life. For even wise and wealthy people struggle to find happiness in times of poor health. Yet, a healthy person can obtain happiness irrespective of achieving wealth and wisdom. Suffice it to say, in life, healthiness leads to happiness, and we should not take our health for granted.

However, it often feels like we only appreciate our health after we lose it; that is to say, when we become ill or injured. Case in point, every few months, my back goes out. During these times, I realize that I have taken my good health for granted and that it is a gift to be able to live pain-free. Thereafter, when my good health returns, I am more thankful for it. Moreover, as we age, our health, and the health of those closest to us, becomes increasingly more fragile and, in the blink of an eye, it is possible for any person to suffer a life-changing injury or ailment. Consequently, we should take time to be grateful for, and rejoice in, periods of good health.

Each day, I witness firsthand how health impacts happiness. You see, I have a son who has chronic and challenging medical conditions. In his short life, he has spent many months receiving various medical treatments at different hospitals. Since my son’s birth, I have learned to never take his health for granted. When he has a good day, I have a good day. Conversely, when he experiences health challenges, I experience those challenges as well. In fact, my primary goal in life is to maintain my son’s health so that he does not return to the hospital. Because when he is not at the hospital, that means he is healthy. And, if he is healthy, that means he — and my family — can be happy.

When I wake up each morning, I often spend those early hours caring for my son’s health-related needs. I remind myself that waking up early, in good health, is a gift for which I should be thankful. Because, when we take time to appreciate the gift of good health, we can truly enjoy the wealth and wisdom that life has to offer.