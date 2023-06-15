I’m going to read a list of three names and would like you to think about what all three have in common. Ready?

Winston Churchill, Abraham Lincoln and Audie Murphy.

What first came to mind? Was it their impressive leadership during a time of crisis? Perhaps you thought about their personal courage? Or maybe you considered each individual’s bravery or heroism? If you thought those things, you were correct because all three individuals shared those qualities.

However, what if I told you that all three of these courageous, heroic leaders had something — less known or discussed — in common; specifically, mental illness.

Winston Churchill, famous for his staunch and steadfast leadership of the United Kingdom during World War II, suffered from severe and prolonged bouts of depression known as his “black dog.” Abraham Lincoln, renowned for his personal and moral courage before and during the Civil War, endured debilitating depression expressed as his “melancholy.” Even Audie Murphy — Medal of Honor recipient and perhaps the most decorated soldier in U.S. military history — experienced post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and persistent nightmares.

Nevertheless, each of these three individuals are remembered, above all, for greatness.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, more than one in five adults in the United States lives with a mental illness. Each day, you likely interact with people who are secretly battling with mental health related challenges. In fact, these people may exhibit “greatness” like the individuals noted above. Yet, whether it be depression, anxiety or PTSD, these same individuals may be silently struggling with mental illness. What’s more, they may not ask for help because they may be: afraid that family, friends or co-workers will view them as weak; incorrectly believe that they will be a burden to others; or frightened that they will be labeled with stigma.

However, avoiding mental health treatment only exacerbates mental health problems. Instead of seeking professional help, individuals may self-medicate with alcohol or drugs, engage in risky or dangerous behaviors, or withdraw from positive aspects of their lives. This may lead individuals to suffer terrible outcomes, including self-harm or suicide. As a community, we can prevent these types of horrible tragedies.

It just so happens that Congress has declared June as PTSD Awareness Month. Therefore, during this month of June, we owe it to our community members — especially those individuals silently struggling with PTSD or other mental health related conditions — to raise awareness about PTSD and mental illness. How do we accomplish this goal?

First, we should educate ourselves about PTSD and mental illness to better understand these conditions so that we can provide appropriate assistance.

Second, we can remove the stigma behind PTSD and mental illness by encouraging individuals with mental health conditions to ask for help — and reinforce with them that asking for help is a sign of strength rather than weakness.

Finally, and most importantly, we can treat individuals who are experiencing PTSD or mental illness with dignity and respect.

By promoting PTSD and mental health awareness, we can show individuals with PTSD or mental illness that these conditions do not define them. Instead, let's remind them of their greatness.